FRANKFURT, July 22 BMW's new electric car, the i3, will cost 34,950 euros ($45,900) for the basic model when it goes on sale in Germany in November, the company said on Monday.

BMW sales executive Ian Robertson described the base price as "attractive" in a statement.

The car will also be sold over the internet, BMW said, confirming a weekend magazine report. ($1 = 0.7611 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)