VIENNA Aug 2 The chief executive of BMW
hinted in a German paper that there was potential for
another of its "i" electric car models.
"Between the i3 and the i8, there is space if you look at it
from the number point of view," Harald Krueger told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, when asked if he was planning new
models.
He added that he could not give any more details at present.
Krueger also said BMW was in regular contact with major
technology companies, including Apple, over connected
cars.
Reuters reported on Friday that BMW and Apple may rekindle a
courtship put on hold after an exploratory visit by executives
of the world's top maker of electronic gadgets to the
headquarters of the word's biggest seller of premium cars.
BMW is due to report first-half results on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by William Hardy)