MUNICH, Sept 20 Germany's BMW stuck to its earnings forecasts for this year, rebuffing market rumors about a possible profit warning at the luxury automaker.

"We are of course keeping to our forecasts for this year," a spokesman at the Munich-based manufacturer told Reuters on Friday.

The world's biggest premium carmaker has forecast that its 2013 operating profit would be flat and deliveries would rise to a new record.

