FRANKFURT Oct 31 BMW aims to further decrease the proportion of production it has in Germany, Automotive News Europe reported, citing the German carmaker's production chief Frank-Peter Arndt.

Currently, BMW makes 58 percent of its vehicles in Germany, compared with about 70 percent in 2002, the quarterly magazine said on Monday.

"In the medium term, it will shift further toward 50-50, just based on our plans for China and the U.S.," Arndt said.

The company, which aims to sell 2 million cars a year by 2020, is investing a total 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in its German plants this year and next year.

"The next (investment) package for 2013-2014 will be decided soon," Arndt said.

In Germany, BMW has four assembly plants and three factories that make components. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)