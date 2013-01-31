FRANKFURT Jan 31 Motorcycle entrepreneur Stefan Pierer expects he can double sales of the Husqvarna brand to 20,000 motorbikes in five years time, the new owner of the Italian company told Reuters.

His immediate goal is to rejuvenate the ageing line-up of offroad enduro and motocross models, after previous owner BMW focused more on selling street bikes.

Pierer also is chief executive and majority owner of Husqvarna rival KTM.

(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)