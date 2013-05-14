UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUNICH May 14 German premium automaker BMW expects to reap a "positive" contribution to group profit from every i3 electric vehicle sold, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said on Tuesday.
BMW will start selling its Megacity electric vehicle, dubbed the i3 later this year and the i8 sports car in early 2014, Reithofer said during the company's annual general meeting.
The CEO declined to give a sales target or identify development costs of the i3, to be build at the car maker's Germany-based Leipzig factory. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources