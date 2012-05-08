FRANKFURT May 8 BMW, the world's
largest premium car brand, marked a new sales record for April,
increasing volumes by 6.1 percent to 145,505 vehicles driven by
demand for its core BMW brand in nearly all regions of the
world.
Sales of BMW brand vehicles rose 7.4 percent to while Mini
brand volumes edged 0.2 percent lower, according to data
published by the company on Tuesday.
"Following on from the best first quarter in the company's
history, we have just reported our most successful April sales
ever," said Ian Robertson, head of sales and marketing for the
BMW brand, in a statement.
"We are well on course to achieving a record year in 2012,"
he added.
By comparison, sales growth at Daimler's luxury
car brand Mercedes-Benz dropped off its double-digit monthly
pace, slowing in April to its lowest rate with just 3.6 percent
more cars sold over the previous year's month.
Much of that was due to an 11 percent decline in volumes in
China, which Mercedes blamed on limited product availability due
to model changeovers.
Last week, BMW reported first-quarter profits that hit a new
record high and surpassed even the most bullish analyst
estimates thanks in large part to China, now it's single biggest
market. It also forecast April volumes would rise about 6
percent.
A rising class of affluent Chinese eagerly snap up luxury
brands and have a particular affinity for German luxury cars,
which amassed an 80 percent share of the premium market.
Virtually every second 7 Series limousine, BMW's top-of-the-line
flagship, is sold in China.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)