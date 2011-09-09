* Sees no sign of recession, just dampened growth

* Restructuring means BMW well-placed to cope with slowdown

* Saab deal won't lead to financial hit (Adds more CFO comment, detail, background)

By Christiaan Hetzner

BERLIN, Sept 8 BMW , the world's largest luxury car maker, expects growth to slow but does not see a new recession, and measures it took after the last industry crisis mean it is well-placed to deal with dampened car demand, its finance chief said on Friday.

"We don't want to bring about a crisis by talking about it, because we don't see one at the moment," Friedrich Eichiner told reporters at BMW's Munich headquarters.

"We believe we will have to cope with dampened growth in the future, but not necessarily with a new recession," Eichiner added, explaining that the facts were not pointing to a double-dip.

"Psychology plays a major role and I hope that all the talk about crises doesn't frighten customers off."

The car maker would be shielded even in the event of a fresh slump, Eichiner added.

"If exactly the same thing were to happen as in 2008, we certainly would not lose money in our automotive business," he said, citing past restructuring measures, a considerably younger model range, full plant capacity utilisation and a less aggressive risk profile in its leasing business.

BMW's core Automobiles segment posted a net loss of 439 million euros in 2009, when vehicle sales and segment revenue both fell 10 percent. On a consolidated level, the group finished the year with a net profit of 210 million euros.

Eichiner said the factories were running at full tilt and German customers had to wait until January in some cases to receive their new BMW X3 mid-sized SUV, for which sales have more than doubled so far this year.

Moreover the CFO said BMW's financial services business is much more robust than before the crisis, when unrealistic assumptions on resale values for BMW cars coming off lease led to 2008 writedowns of nearly 2 billion euros.

When asked about the impact Swedish car maker Saab's request for protection from creditors would mean for BMW's deal to supply the brand with engines, Eichiner said BMW had been careful enough during negotiations to ensure there would be no financial hit from such an event. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)