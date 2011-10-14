MUNICH Oct 14 BMW will launch the sixth-generation of its best-selling 3 Series saloon across the globe on Feb. 11, the world's largest luxury carmaker said at the car's debut in Munich on Friday.

BMW has sold around 2.8 million 3 Series cars since the outgoing version premiered in March 2005, bringing the overall total sales of the model to over 12 million since the very first 3 Series hit markets in 1975.

"That makes the BMW 3 Series the world's most successful premium vehicle," Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said in a statement.

BMW said it would be the first manufacturer to offer optional heads-up displays, which projects all key data directly onto the windshield, as well as an optional fuel-efficient eight-speed transmission.

The company invested more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in its German plants in Munich and Regensburg, as well as its South African factory in Rosslyn, to retool production ahead of the launch.

The 320d diesel saloon will start at 35,350 euros while the 335i petrol will be priced at 43,600 euros.

Additional derivatives will joint the model line-up in spring of next year, according to BMW, while a full hybrid version of the 3 Series will also be available in autumn 2012. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)