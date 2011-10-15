FRANKFURT Oct 15 German luxury carmaker
BMW said it could still achieve earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) amounting to 8 to 10 percent of
revenue at its core automotive business next year, a magazine
reported.
BMW first announced in September 2007 that it planned to
achieve this EBIT margin at its automobiles segment in 2012, but
recent fears of a recession in western developed economies and a
hard landing in China have left some investors skeptical about
further growth.
Finance chief Friedrich Eichiner told German weekly business
magazine WirtschaftsWoche in comments published on Saturday that
the "margin of 8-10 percent" remained his target for 2012.
Eichiner told Reuters on Friday on the sidelines of the
premiere of its 3 Series that Chinese luxury car sales would
continue to rise next year.
The 3 Series is a key element of BMW's plans and accounts
for every third BMW sold worldwide.
Speaking to WirtschaftsWoche, Eichiner also reaffirmed this
year's forecast for sales of over 1.6 million vehicles and an
automobiles segment EBIT margin of more than 10 percent.
"We would achieve this even if conditions were to worsen,
which we currently do not expect," he was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, editing by Jane Baird)