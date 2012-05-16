MUNICH May 16 BMW, the world's
largest premium carmaker, cannot rule out that PSA Peugeot
Citroen's current weakness will have an impact on its
joint venture BPC Electrification, its chief executive said.
Norbert Reithofer also told shareholders at BMW's annual
general meeting that an alliance between PSA and General Motors
would not affect an engine partnership with the French
mass market carmaker.
In February, BMW agreed to expand its long-standing engine
partnership beyond joint development of small four-cylinder
petrol engines to include hybrid electric components.
But Peugeot has been struggling heavily to compete against
the likes of Hyundai, losing money and burning billions in cash
last year. It chose recently to enter an alliance with rival
Opel's parent in the hopes of lowering costs.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan)