UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Nov 26 German carmaker BMW will raise the prices of its BMW- and Mini-branded cars sold in India by up to 3 percent starting Jan. 1, 2016, the company's local unit said on Thursday.
BMW Group India has 39 dealerships across the country selling 20 BMW models, including the 5 Series, 7 Series, BMW X1 and BMW X3. It also sells four variants of the Mini. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.