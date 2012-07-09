FRANKFURT, July 9 German carmaker BMW
is to invest 250 million pounds ($388 million) by the end of
2015 expanding capacity at British manufacturing plants where it
makes its Mini car.
The world's largest luxury carmaker said on Monday the funds
would support its international growth strategy for the Mini,
which will be expanded to include up to 10 different versions in
the model range in the mid term.
BMW board member Harald Krueger said the latest investment
showed the company's "commitment to Britain as a vital
manufacturing base".
BMW has invested 1.75 billion pounds in Britain since 2000.
($1 = 0.6449 pound)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing
by Dan Lalor)