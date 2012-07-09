FRANKFURT, July 9 German carmaker BMW is to invest 250 million pounds ($388 million) by the end of 2015 expanding capacity at British manufacturing plants where it makes its Mini car.

The world's largest luxury carmaker said on Monday the funds would support its international growth strategy for the Mini, which will be expanded to include up to 10 different versions in the model range in the mid term.

BMW board member Harald Krueger said the latest investment showed the company's "commitment to Britain as a vital manufacturing base".

BMW has invested 1.75 billion pounds in Britain since 2000. ($1 = 0.6449 pound) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Dan Lalor)