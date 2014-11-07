FRANKFURT Nov 7 BMW has developed
street lights equipped with sockets to charge electric cars, it
said on Friday, and will run a pilot project in Munich next year
that uses existing local authority lighting networks.
BMW said it has made two prototype "Light and Charge" street
lights which combine efficient Light Emitting Diodes (LED) with
the company's ChargeNow recharging stations for electric cars.
"Seamless charging infrastructure is essential if we want to
see more electric vehicles on the road in our cities in the
future," Peter Schwarzenbauer, Member of the Board of Management
of BMW AG, said.
The Munich pilot will install the first charging lights,
which can be grafted straight onto the existing local authority
street lighting infrastructure, BMW said.
These additional charging stations can be used by as many
drivers as possible, regardless of vehicle model and electricity
provider, BMW said.
Two street lights are already installed in front of the BMW
headquarters. Drivers will be able to pay to charge their cars
via a mobile phone app.
BMW has developed some of the most advanced electric cars,
including the i3 city vehicle and i8 hybrid. But electric cars
as a product category have struggled to gain widespread
popularity due to their limited operating range, the scarcity of
charging stations and the time it takes to recharge them.
BMW and other car makers are increasingly expanding their
know-how of electric cars and related technology that could
broaden their appeal.
In addition to developing street lighting, BMW has already
invested into software and applications that help drivers of
electric cars find a parking space and charging stations,
including investments into Justpark.com and the SLAM charging
network.
BMW executives recently met with rival Tesla Motors to
discuss the availability of electric vehicle charging stations.
In September, Daimler said it had bought mytaxi
and RideScout, two smartphone applications that will help the
maker of Mercedes-Benz limousines provide services to people who
do not own cars.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)