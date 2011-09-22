LONDON, Sept 22 German car maker BMW AG has launched syndication of a 6 billion euro ($8.2 billion) loan that will refinance an $8 billion credit facility arranged in November 2005, the lead banks said in a statement on Thursday.

The multicurrency revolving credit facility, which will also be used for general corporate purposes, is for five years and includes two one-year extension options.

Syndication is being targeted at BMW's core relationship banks.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit are bookrunners and co-ordinators on the new facility.

With many euro zone banks facing huge rises in dollar funding costs, there was a question mark as to whether BMW would choose to keep the facility in US dollars or switch to euros or a mixture of dollars and euros, banking sources said previously.

The existing financing was set to mature in 2012.

BMW is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and A2 by Moody's.

($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by David Hulmes)