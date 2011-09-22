By Alasdair Reilly
| LONDON, Sept 22
LONDON, Sept 22 German car maker BMW AG
has launched syndication of a 6 billion euro ($8.2
billion) loan that will refinance an $8 billion credit facility
arranged in November 2005, the lead banks said in a statement on
Thursday.
The multicurrency revolving credit facility, which will also
be used for general corporate purposes, is for five years and
includes two one-year extension options.
Syndication is being targeted at BMW's core relationship
banks.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit are
bookrunners and co-ordinators on the new facility.
With many euro zone banks facing huge rises in dollar
funding costs, there was a question mark as to whether BMW would
choose to keep the facility in US dollars or switch to euros or
a mixture of dollars and euros, banking sources said
previously.
The existing financing was set to mature in 2012.
BMW is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and A2 by Moody's.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by David Hulmes)