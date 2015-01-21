FRANKFURT Jan 21 German luxury auto maker BMW Group on Wednesday unveiled changes at its Mini brand and group sales managers.

The company said Peter van Binsbergen, 47, who is currently head of sales and marketing at the BMW Brilliance joint venture based in China, will become senior vice-president for sales and marketing of BMW Group Germany from March 1.

Jochen Goller, 48, will move to China to take over responsibility for sales and marketing at BMW Brilliance while Sebastian Mackensen, 43, will take responsibility for the Mini brand from March 1.

In addition, Bernard Kuhnt, 47, will head up BMW Group's importer markets from March 1, making him responsible for BMW sales in more than 80 countries.

Uwe Dreher, 40, will become head of marketing for the BMW brand and the BMW i and BMW M sub-brands with effect from April 1, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman)