FRANKFURT, June 30 Germany's BMW on Monday said it will make an announcement in Mexico on July 3, although the German premium auto manufacturer stopped short of confirming it will be about a widely expected decision to build a car factory.

"A decision will be made public," a spokesman for the Munich-based auto maker said.

Last week, BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said the Munich-based auto maker is still deliberating on where to locate a new factory and will reach a decision before the summer break.

(Reporting by Luis Rojas in Mexico City and Irene Preisinger in Munich, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)