DETROIT Oct 22 BMW AG will lower fuel economy claims for four 2014 Mini Cooper models after testing by the U.S. Environmental Agency, the EPA said on Wednesday.

The EPA tested the four models and oversaw tests by BMW technicians and came up with lower fuel economy values than BMW initially submitted to the agency, the EPA said.

In each of the models, the combined highway and city driving ratings were 1 mile per gallon (mpg) lower than BMW initially claimed.

The Mini Cooper with manual transmission got 40 miles per gallon (mpg) for highway driving in the new tests, not the 42 mpg BMW initially claimed.

The Mini Cooper S with manual transmission got 34 mpg in highway driving in the new tests, not the 38 mpg initially claimed.

Also having to lower fuel economy claims were the Mini Cooper S with semi-automatic transmission and the Mini Cooper 3-door with semi-automatic transmission. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)