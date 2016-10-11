SANTA MONICA Calif. Oct 11 BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger on Tuesday said that a plug-in hybrid BMW I8 Roadster would be added to the sport luxury brand's lineup in 2018.

The BMW chief also said at a press conference in Santa Monica, California that orders were "very positive" for the new BMW I3 with additional battery capacity. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage in Santa Monica, California; Editing by Chris Reese)