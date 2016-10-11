UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTA MONICA Calif. Oct 11 BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger on Tuesday said that a plug-in hybrid BMW I8 Roadster would be added to the sport luxury brand's lineup in 2018.
The BMW chief also said at a press conference in Santa Monica, California that orders were "very positive" for the new BMW I3 with additional battery capacity. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage in Santa Monica, California; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources