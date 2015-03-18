* Sees sales and pretax rising medium to high single-digit
pct
* Year ago had seen significant growth
* Investment spend for new technologies seen eroding profit
* Important markets like China losing momentum
* Shares, at record on Tuesday, slide almost 4 percent
By Edward Taylor
MUNICH, March 18 BMW AG has signalled
it may ease back on efforts to protect market share at the
expense of margins, after surprising investors with a
conservative view on profit growth this year.
The Bavarian car maker has ranked as the world's
best-selling premium car brand for almost a decade, amid signs
that defending its crown is starting to erode profits as rivals
like VW-owned Audi and Mercedes give
chase.
BMW wants to remain the best-selling volume carmaker, Chief
Executive Norbert Reithofer said on Wednesday, while emphasising
that profit quality took priority over absolute sales.
"Volume is not everything and maintaining the same level of
growth is not everything," Reithofer said. "There are always
internal discussions about volume, these tend to end with the
conclusion that we cannot surrender market share, but only if
you have a good margin contribution."
Fourth-quarter results revealed the profit margin for BMW's
car division had fallen to 8.2 percent, from 9.2 percent a year
earlier, despite posting a new record for sales of premium
sportscars.
BMW shares, which hit a record on Tuesday, were down 3.5
percent at 1320 GMT after the company, whose brands also include
Mini and Rolls-Royce, said it expected a "solid" rise in sales
volume and pretax profit this year, equivalent to a medium to
high single-digit percentage increase.
Although BMW Group expected to deliver record profits and
sales this year, analysts said the guidance was conservative as
it had stopped short of forecasting a "significant" rise, or
growth of more than 10 percent, as it had done a year ago.
"Investors may be expecting too much," analysts at Morgan
Stanley said in a note, reiterating an "overweight" rating on
the stock.
Reithofer told reporters: "As always, our forecasts assume
the economic conditions worldwide remain stable ... However many
uncertainties remain. Important markets like China are losing
momentum."
BMW said sales in China, the world's largest car market,
will continue to grow by a single-digit percentage this year
after reaching more than 400,000 last year.
Falling capital expenditure and signs BMW is putting greater
emphasis on quality of sales, by looking at profit rather than
absolute volume, should pay off in the long run, analysts said.
"This should result in materially stronger cash generation
enabling management to return more cash to shareholders on a
sustainable basis," analysts at Evercore ISI said in a note.
BMW is investing in technologies such as electric and hybrid
drivetrains to help cut average vehicle fleet emissions to 95
grams per kilometre in Europe by 2021, from a current average of
130 grams.
In 2014, the company spent 4.57 billion euros on research
and development. Overall capital expenditure will fall closer to
below 7 percent of group revenue, from around 7.6 percent last
year.
Reithofer received 7.49 million euros in total pay for 2014
according to the group's annual report.
($1 = 0.9424 euros)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Holmes)