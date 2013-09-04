* BMW CEO said in July to start using own engines in future

* PSA says cooperation runs through 2016, no talks yet on post-2016

* Plan to end partnership reported by Les Echos newspaper

BERLIN, Sept 4 German luxury carmaker BMW and France's PSA Peugeot Citroen will likely end their partnership on small petrol engines when the project expires in 2016, a person familiar with the matter said.

BMW no longer needs the cooperation as the Munich-based manufacturer is developing its own architecture for three, four and six-cylinder engines, while Peugeot is fostering ties with General Motors, said the person, who declined to be identified because the matter is confidential.

French newspaper Les Echos reported late on Tuesday that the two companies had decided against extending their engine cooperation.

BMW chief executive Norbert Reithofer said in July that the cooperation runs through 2016 and that the world's top premium automaker would deploy its own small engines in Mini brand cars that are currently fitted with engines jointly built with Peugeot.

Spokesmen for BMW and Peugeot reiterated that the petrol-engine program will continue until 2016. The Peugeot spokesman added there have been no talks yet on what happens after 2016.

BMW and Peugeot agreed in 2002 to develop and assemble as many as 1 million small petrol engines. The German company last year quit cooperation with Peugeot to make components for hybrid vehicles, responding to a broader alliance struck between GM and the French manufacturer in February 2012. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Irene Preisinger and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Louise Heavens and Noah Barkin)