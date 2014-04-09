April 8 German carmaker BMW is
planning a second North American factory to cater to the rising
demand for its vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The Munich-based carmaker is planning to build its
bestselling 3-Series at the new plant and has been short-listing
locations, with at least two sites in Mexico still being
considered, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/zaz38v)
In an effort to fend off competition in the region from
Volkswagen AG's Audi and Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz, BMW announced a $1 billion plan on March 28 to
expand production capacity by 50 percent making its South
Carolina plant the largest facility worldwide.
BMW Chief Executive Officer Norbert Reithofer had said last
month that the company will need an additional factory in the
region at some point as part of an expansion, Bloomberg
reported.
BMW was not immediately available to comment on the
Bloomberg report.
