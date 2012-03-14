FRANKFURT, March 14 BMW expects rising
incentive levels, particularly in southern Europe, will not
result in a "huge burden" on profits at its core cars business
this year compared to 2011, finance chief Friedrich Eichiner
said on Wednesday.
"There is now a lot of volatility out there and we see
increasing risk in specific countries," Eichiner told analysts
during a conference call.
"If this were to be isolated to Spain, Italy and southern
European countries then we might be able to do better again in
2012, but if it spills over to bigger markets like the UK and
Germany, it will be difficult," he said.
Eichiner said he estimated the burden on results in the
first quarter to be around 50 basis points, which a spokesman
later said referred to the net decrease in revenue at the
Automobiles segment as a result of higher incentives.
For the full year 2011, the company had on balance a
positive effect of about 100 basis points, Eichiner said, even
when including a loss of pricing power in the fourth quarter,
when profitability at its core autos business fell year-on-year.
The BMW CFO added that he didn't expect the group's sales
mix, measured in revenue per vehicle sold, to see a marked
deterioration as a result of a greater portion of smaller cars
sold this year like the 1-Series compact.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)