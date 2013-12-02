PARIS Dec 2 German luxury carmaker BMW
and France's PSA Peugeot Citroen have not
yet decided whether to extend or end their partnership on small
petrol engines when the project expires in 2016, BMW's boss said
in a newspaper interview.
Norbert Reithofer also said the two groups had looked at
various projects together but that none worked because of
"incompatible product renewal cycles".
"We have an agreement to work with PSA until 2016. We have
decided to talk again next September to assess whether there can
be further cooperation between BMW and PSA. No decision has yet
been made," Reithofer told French daily Les Echos.
Last September, Les Echos reported the two carmakers had
decided against extending their partnership on small petrol
engines, citing a source close to the German carmaker.
Reithofer has said in the past that BMW no longer needed
PSA's help on motors since it was developing its own scalable
engine architecture for three, four and six-cylinder petrol and
diesel engines that would keep costs low.
PSA has been scaling down partnerships with other carmakers
since its alliance with General Motors.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)