FRANKFURT, April 14 BMW on Thursday said 26,000 7-series limousines were being recalled due to a potential air bag deployment issue.

BMW 7-Series models made before December 11, 2015 may have a defective control module for the air bags which could keep them from deploying in a crash.

BMW said it is not aware of any injuries due to this defect.

The supplier of the affected air bag controllers to BMW was Continental AG. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)