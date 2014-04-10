April 10 German carmaker BMW said it has informed the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it intended to voluntarily recall about 156,137 vehicles in the country.

The vehicles are from model years 2010 to 2012, the company wrote in an email.

Drivers of potentially affected vehicles may continue to drive their vehicles, but if they see warnings like "check engine" or "service engine soon", they should immediately contact their nearest authorized BMW center, the company said.

If ignored, the problem can become progressively worse, eventually leading to no start conditions, stalling and engine damage, BMW said. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)