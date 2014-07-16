FRANKFURT, July 16 German automaker BMW
intends to recall around 1.6 million cars worldwide to
replace passenger-side front airbags due to potential problems
involving rupturing inflators, BMW said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The recall affects 3-Series vehicles produced between May
1999 and August 2006.
Problems with similar airbag systems from the same supplier
used by BMW occurred in rare cases, although there have been no
known problems involving BMW vehicles, the company said in a
statement on its website.
"The replacement campaign is a voluntary precautionary
measure that aims at minimizing the risk of faulty airbag
activation," the company said.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)