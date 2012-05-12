BERLIN May 12 BMW, the world's
biggest luxury car maker, may increase dividends to as much as
40 percent of profit in coming years if earnings continue to
rise, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on
Saturday, citing Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner.
Munich-based BMW aims to pay out "between 30 and 40 percent
of profit" to shareholders, the newspaper quoted the CFO as
saying in an interview. The company has proposed to pay
shareholders 1.5 billion euros ($1.94 billion), or 30.7 percent
of 2011 profit, with 2.32 euros per preferred share and 2.30
euros per common share.
"If our pleasant business development sticks to planned
targets, then it could become more in future," Eichiner was
quoted as saying.
Last week, BMW reported record first-quarter profits which
surpassed even the most bullish analyst estimates thanks in
large part to sales in China, now the company's single biggest
market.
BMW group sales rose 6.1 percent in April to a record
145,505 vehicles, driven by demand for the core BMW brand in
nearly all regions of the world.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Toby Chopra)