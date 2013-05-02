BERLIN May 2 German premium automaker BMW expects European governments to need at least five more years to overcome causes of the region's protracted debt crisis.

"I don't think that's a pessimistic assumption," Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said on Thursday during a conference call to discuss first-quarter results.

The business environment in Europe "is becoming ever more uncertain and volatile", the CEO said, ruling out a short-term recovery of auto demand in the core region.

Global vehicle sales of the largest luxury-car manufacturer rose in the "medium single digits" in April, Reithofer said, without being more specific. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)