BERLIN Aug 1 Investments by BMW will place a 1 billion-euro ($1.33 billion) net burden on the luxury carmaker's books this year that cannot be offset by cost-cutting measures, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said.

Munich-based BMW will see rising investments during the second half of the year, he said on Thursday during a conference call. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)