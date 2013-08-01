UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Aug 1 Investments by BMW will place a 1 billion-euro ($1.33 billion) net burden on the luxury carmaker's books this year that cannot be offset by cost-cutting measures, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said.
Munich-based BMW will see rising investments during the second half of the year, he said on Thursday during a conference call. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources