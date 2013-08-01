UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Aug 1 BMW expects the German auto market to shrink 5.9 percent this year and is bracing for its home region to stagnate over the medium term, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said.
The world's leading luxury-car manufacturer will step up production in the second half of the year, reflecting the roll-out of new or revamped models and higher output volumes in 2014. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editig by Harro ten Wolde)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources