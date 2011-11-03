* BMW sees 2011 pretax profit up significantly

* Q3 pretax profit 1.64 bln eur, above poll average

* BMW affirmes 2012 margin target

* Shares down 0.8 pct (Adds details on car sales, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 BMW confirmed its outlook after lower costs for materials and continued robust demand for its luxury cars in China helped it post consensus-beating quarterly earnings.

"Although the pace of growth on international car markets is currently showing signs of slackening, the BMW Group's performance will remain positively on track," the carmaker said on Thursday.

BMW said it still expects 2011 pretax profit to rise significantly from a year earlier, with vehicle sales of more than 1.6 million vehicles.

The introduction of the next generation 1-Series in mid-September will help boost demand in the fourth quarter, BMW said. Its new 3-Series sedan was unveiled in mid-October and will hit the market in February next year.

BMW sold 9 percent more automobiles in the third quarter than a year earlier, driven by a 21 percent jump in China, accounting for about a sixth of its car sales.

It said it saw China's car market -- the world's biggest -- growing at a high single-digit percentage rate for the full-year 2011, with the premium segment growing faster than the overall market.

BMW's biggest single market is the United States, where it sold almost 76,000 cars in the quarter, 7.5 percent more than a year earlier.

Third-quarter pretax profit jumped 21 percent to 1.64 billion euros ($2.26 billion), above the 1.48 billion euros average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

Shares of BMW were 0.8 percent lower at 0814 GMT, outperforming the German blue-chip DAX index , which was down 1.9 percent.

STAGNATION

BMW echoed rivals in saying it expected demand for cars in Western Europe to stagnate for the full year 2011.

"Germany is the only one of the five major Western European markets that will achieve steady growth. By contrast, the markets in France, Great Britain, Italy and Spain will all contract."

Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) last week gave downbeat forecasts for demand in Western Europe, adding to concerns that the euro zone crisis could hurt earnings for months to come.

Still, it affirmed it expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) as a percentage of sales to come in at more than 10 percent at its core automobiles segment for the full year.

In the third quarter, the segment's EBIT margin widened to 11.9 percent from 8.1 percent a year earlier. BMW also said it still aims to reach an EBIT margin of 8-10 percent in 2012. ($1=0.725 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)