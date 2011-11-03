(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text)

FRANKFURT Nov 3 BMW posted consensus-beating quarterly pretax profit, helped by demand for its new 5-Series model, and affirmed its full-year outlook.

"Although the pace of growth on international car markets is currently showing signs of slackening, the BMW Group's performance will remain positively on track," the carmaker said on Thursday.

Third-quarter pretax profit jumped 21 percent to 1.64 billion euros ($2.26 billion), above the 1.48 billion euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

BMW affirmed this year's forecast for sales of over 1.6 million vehicles, and an automobiles segment EBIT margin of more than 10 percent. BMW also still aims to reach an EBIT margin of 8-10 percent in 2012. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)