UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN May 2 Germany's BMW said first-quarter underlying group profit fell less than expected to 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion), as costly discounts in core European markets and weakening Chinese deliveries weighed on results.
Munich-based BMW reaffirmed its targets for 2013 to push vehicle sales to a new record, match last year's record group pre-tax profit and achieve an operating margin of between 8 and 10 percent in its key automotive division. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources