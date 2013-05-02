BERLIN May 2 Germany's BMW said first-quarter underlying group profit fell less than expected to 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion), as costly discounts in core European markets and weakening Chinese deliveries weighed on results.

Munich-based BMW reaffirmed its targets for 2013 to push vehicle sales to a new record, match last year's record group pre-tax profit and achieve an operating margin of between 8 and 10 percent in its key automotive division. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)