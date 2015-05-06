FRANKFURT May 6 German carmaker BMW AG said its first-quarter operating profit rose by a forecast-beating 20.6 percent, lifted by strong demand for large offroader luxury cars in Europe and the United States.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 2.52 billion euros ($2.83 billion), above the 2.191 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

BMW said on Wednesday its automotive EBIT margin was 9.5 percent in the quarter, remaining at a similar level to the year-earlier quarter and at the upper end of its target range of between 8 percent and 10 percent.

By contrast, the quarterly return on sales from ongoing business at rival Mercedes-Benz Cars jumped to 9.2 percent from 7 percent a year ago, while Audi's operating margin slipped to 9.7 percent from 10.1 percent.

First-quarter BMW brand sales were up 5.4 percent at 451,576 cars, the Munich-based automaker said, citing continued growth in Europe, North America and China and a 30 percent jump in deliveries of the X5 sports utility vehicle. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)