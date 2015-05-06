UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 6 German carmaker BMW AG said its first-quarter operating profit rose by a forecast-beating 20.6 percent, lifted by strong demand for large offroader luxury cars in Europe and the United States.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 2.52 billion euros ($2.83 billion), above the 2.191 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.
BMW said on Wednesday its automotive EBIT margin was 9.5 percent in the quarter, remaining at a similar level to the year-earlier quarter and at the upper end of its target range of between 8 percent and 10 percent.
By contrast, the quarterly return on sales from ongoing business at rival Mercedes-Benz Cars jumped to 9.2 percent from 7 percent a year ago, while Audi's operating margin slipped to 9.7 percent from 10.1 percent.
First-quarter BMW brand sales were up 5.4 percent at 451,576 cars, the Munich-based automaker said, citing continued growth in Europe, North America and China and a 30 percent jump in deliveries of the X5 sports utility vehicle. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.