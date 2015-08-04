FRANKFURT Aug 4 German auto maker BMW on Tuesday said it expects continued growth in China in the second half of the year albeit not by a double digit percentage amount.

"It is difficult to make an estimation about how the market will develop. We expect continued growth," Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said in a call with journalists to discuss second-quarter results.

"It will definitely not be double digit growth," Eichiner further said.

Although BMW had warned that any further deterioration of demand in China could put at risk its full-year targets for profit, automotive margins and sales this was not the working assumption for now.

"This is not the basis of our prognosis," Eichiner said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)