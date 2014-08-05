UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 5 BMW Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said he expected the profit margin at the automotive segment to erode in the second half of the year due to the cost of launching new models and technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
BMW's automotive EBIT margin, the best gauge to compare profitability with peers, was 11.7 percent in the second quarter, higher than the 7.9 percent achieved by rival Mercedes-Benz Cars, and above its own target range of between 8-10 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources