FRANKFURT Aug 5 BMW Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said he expected the profit margin at the automotive segment to erode in the second half of the year due to the cost of launching new models and technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

BMW's automotive EBIT margin, the best gauge to compare profitability with peers, was 11.7 percent in the second quarter, higher than the 7.9 percent achieved by rival Mercedes-Benz Cars, and above its own target range of between 8-10 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)