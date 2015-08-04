FRANKFURT Aug 4 BMW's new Chief
Executive Harald Krueger plans to overhaul the carmaker's
strategy to make it fit for the digital future of driving, he
said on Tuesday.
BMW teamed up with Germany's other two premium carmakers to
buy Nokia's high-definition mapping business for 2.5 billion
euros ($2.7 billion) this week to protect its access to key
technology for connected and self-driving cars.
Krueger, who took over in May, said the strategy the company
adopted in 2007 that was designed to guide it until 2020 needed
to be updated. He was speaking to analysts on a call to discuss
second-quarter results.
"Many trends have intensified or accelerated dramatically.
Above all, digitisation and the associated technical
possibilities are set to change the automobile and its
fundamental role in our society," he said.
"Based on this, we are currently conducting a comprehensive
update of our strategy. At this stage it is still too early to
go into further detail."
BMW has been exploring cooperation with U.S. consumer
technology giant Apple. Last year, BMW's top brass took
part in closed-door meetings with senior Apple managers to
discuss vehicle manufacturing.
