FRANKFURT, Sept 8 BMW , the world's
largest luxury carmaker, increased vehicle sales by 7.4 percent
in August, achieving a fresh record for the month even if gains
temporarily dropped off from the blistering pace seen so far
this year.
"We expect our growth to increase to double-digit figures in
September and we are absolutely on track to achieve our goal of
over 1.6 million vehicle sales in 2011," group sales chief Ian
Robertson said in a statement on Friday.
"We are in a good position with balanced growth across the
world and a young, attractive portfolio, including the new BMW 1
Series which goes on sale this month."
Volumes were driven by the BMW X3 mid-sized SUV, which more
than doubled in the month, and a 39 percent increase in 5 Series
sales.
Geographically, vehicle sales soared 60 percent in its home
market of Germany last month, where BMW said it was the best
selling premium brand during August.
Other key markets showed slower growth. August sales in
China rose by 8.4 percent -- downright tame for a luxury car
market that was often growing in the high double-digits.
Sales in the United States were stagnant.
For the first eight months of the year, group volumes rose
16.8 percent, eclipsing the 1 million mark.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)