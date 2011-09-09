FRANKFURT, Sept 8 BMW , the world's largest luxury carmaker, increased vehicle sales by 7.4 percent in August, achieving a fresh record for the month even if gains temporarily dropped off from the blistering pace seen so far this year.

"We expect our growth to increase to double-digit figures in September and we are absolutely on track to achieve our goal of over 1.6 million vehicle sales in 2011," group sales chief Ian Robertson said in a statement on Friday.

"We are in a good position with balanced growth across the world and a young, attractive portfolio, including the new BMW 1 Series which goes on sale this month."

Volumes were driven by the BMW X3 mid-sized SUV, which more than doubled in the month, and a 39 percent increase in 5 Series sales.

Geographically, vehicle sales soared 60 percent in its home market of Germany last month, where BMW said it was the best selling premium brand during August.

Other key markets showed slower growth. August sales in China rose by 8.4 percent -- downright tame for a luxury car market that was often growing in the high double-digits.

Sales in the United States were stagnant.

For the first eight months of the year, group volumes rose 16.8 percent, eclipsing the 1 million mark. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)