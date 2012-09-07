UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German premium carmaker BMW AG said group sales in August rose 9.7 percent to 121,615 vehicles, driven by demand from China, which was up by more than a third from a year earlier.
Vehicle sales at its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce car brands in the first eight months of the year were up 7.9 percent at 1.16 million, the company said on Friday.
August sales in mainland China were up 37.5 percent at 25,377 vehicles.
Growth was driven by BMW's 1 and 3 series models as well as by compact SUVs, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources