FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German premium carmaker BMW AG said group sales in August rose 9.7 percent to 121,615 vehicles, driven by demand from China, which was up by more than a third from a year earlier.

Vehicle sales at its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce car brands in the first eight months of the year were up 7.9 percent at 1.16 million, the company said on Friday.

August sales in mainland China were up 37.5 percent at 25,377 vehicles.

Growth was driven by BMW's 1 and 3 series models as well as by compact SUVs, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)