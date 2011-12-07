FRANKFURT Dec 7 German carmakers BMW and Audi reported strong sales for November, boosted by demand from emerging markets and for new models.

BMW said on Wednesday sales rose 7.7 percent to 138,978 vehicles in November, with the X3, 5 series, 6 Series and new 1 Series proving popular.

"We have already sold more vehicles in the first eleven months of this year than in the whole of 2010. This puts our record sales target for the full year of more than 1.6 million vehicles well within reach," BMW sales chief Ian Robertson said.

It reported growth rates ranging from 39 and 63 percent for the BRIKT countries - Brazil, Russia, India, Korea and Turkey.

Audi, part of the Volkswagen group, said it sold 111,400 cars in November, an increase of 28 percent, thanks to continuing strong demand from China, but also a renewed momentum in its home German market.

Sales in Germany rose 13.8 percent to 25,093 vehicles. Audi said it expected to sell more than 250,000 cars in a year in Germany for the first time since 2008. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)