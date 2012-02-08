HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 1 p.m. EST/1800 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT Feb 8 German carmaker BMW said it sold 112,163 vehicles in January, 6.6 percent more than in the year-earlier period, helped by demand from North America and Asia.
"We expect the positive trend in sales to continue over the coming months," sales chief Ian Robertson said in a statement on Wednesday.
"In fact, we anticipate even more dynamic growth in the second half of the year in light of the launch of additional new models," he added. BMW is due to launch its new 3-Series in mid-February. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
DHAKA/NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Five global high street fashion brands have pulled out of a major garment industry event in Bangladesh due to concerns over a crackdown on unions demanding better pay in textile factories, campaigners said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 22 Swedish investment company Kinnevik said on Wednesday it is selling at least half of its 13 percent stake in German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet.