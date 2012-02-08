FRANKFURT Feb 8 German carmaker BMW said it sold 112,163 vehicles in January, 6.6 percent more than in the year-earlier period, helped by demand from North America and Asia.

"We expect the positive trend in sales to continue over the coming months," sales chief Ian Robertson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In fact, we anticipate even more dynamic growth in the second half of the year in light of the launch of additional new models," he added. BMW is due to launch its new 3-Series in mid-February. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)