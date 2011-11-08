(Repeating for technical reasons, no changes to text)

FRANKFURT Nov 8 BMW said it sold 8.3 percent more cars in October than in the same period a year earlier, boosted by demand for its 5-Series sedan and the X3 crossover SUV.

The world's largest maker of luxury cars said on Tuesday that sales of the 5-Series were up 10.8 percent in October, while X3 sales rose more than fourfold to 10,949 vehicles.

The 5-Series is BMW's second-best selling model, after the 3-Series. The new 3-Series sedan was unveiled in mid-October and will hit the market in February next year, and BMW unveiled the next generation 1-Series in mid-September.

"The new BMW 1-Series has had a successful start and we have had an excellent customer response to the new BMW 3-Series sedan," BMW said in a statement.

It said it was well on its way to reach its target of selling a record number of 1.6 million vehicles this year.

October sales were also helped by continued demand in China, where vehicle sales rose 33.5 percent, and in the United States, where BMW sold 17.5 percent more cars during the month. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)