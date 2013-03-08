FRANKFURT, March 8 BMW, the world's largest premium carmaker, said group sales in February rose 4.7 percent to 133,630 vehicles, a record for that month.

Growth was bolstered by a 6.6 percent gain in sales of its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands in Europe to 61,251 vehicles as demand in countries such as Britain and Russia offset weakness in Germany and other parts of Europe.

In China, its largest single market, sales edged up 2.3 percent to 23,449 vehicles. Its peers Mercedes-Benz and Audi both recorded a decline in February sales in China due to the effect of Chinese New Year.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 7.0 percent in February while deliveries of Mini brand vehicles fell by 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)