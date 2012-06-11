Saudi gamers get together at kingdom's first-ever Comic Con
JEDDAH, Feb 19 In a country where the use of magic is a crime punishable by beheading, it's not every day that young Saudis wander down the street dressed as the Hulk or Doctor Doom.
FRANKFURT, June 11 BMW increased sales last month by 6.4 percent to 156,957 vehicles, a new record for the month of May, the company said on Monday.
Results were once again lifted by a surge in demand from mainland China, the group's largest market, where sales jumped by nearly a third.
"New products such as the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupé, which we launched on the 1st of June, as well as the new BMW 7 Series, will continue to drive momentum," said BMW brand sales chief Ian Robertson in a statement.
"We are well on our way to achieving a new all-time high for sales in the year 2012."
BMW brand sales rose 6.6 percent to 129,150 vehicles in May, while Mini gained 5.5 percent to 27,527 cars.
Group sales rose 9.1 percent in the first five months, driven by a 9.3 percent volume gain at its BMW brand, which sold 607,207 vehicles through May. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
JEDDAH, Feb 19 In a country where the use of magic is a crime punishable by beheading, it's not every day that young Saudis wander down the street dressed as the Hulk or Doctor Doom.
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
MOSCOW, Feb 19 Ford has become the first major foreign carmaker in Russia to see sales grow after three bad years, potentially vindicating its decision to double down on a notoriously volatile market when rivals decided to cut and run.