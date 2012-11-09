FRANKFURT Nov 9 German premium carmaker BMW said it increased vehicle sales by 13.2 percent in October to 157,618 cars, its highest ever figure for the month of October.

"We are well on course to achieve a new sales record in 2012, despite the headwind present in some European markets," sales and marketing board member Ian Robertson said in a statement on Friday.

Sales of BMW branded cars rose 15.4 percent in October to 132,823 vehicles.

Growth was driven by Asia and the Americas, Robertson added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)