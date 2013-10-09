BERLIN Oct 9 Germany's BMW said sales of its BMW brand in September rose 7.6 percent compared to the same month a year earlier to 158,029 cars on demand from the United States and Asia.

Nine-month deliveries of the BMW brand increased 9 percent to 1.21 million vehicles, helped by the 3-Series sedan as well as the X1 and X3 sport-utility vehicles, the Munich-based manufacturer said on Wednesday.

"Conditions in many countries remain challenging," sales chief Ian Robertson said, adding BMW remains well on track to achieve another sales record in 2013.

Luxury-sales champion BMW outsold its German archrivals Audi and Mercedes, whose September deliveries totalled 150,300 and 142,994 cars respectively. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)