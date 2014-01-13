FRANKFURT Jan 13 German carmaker BMW sold 2.9 percent more cars in December, lifting its 2013 sales to a record level, and said it aimed for another increase this year.

Full-year group sales rose 6.4 percent to 1.96 million vehicles, helped by demand in China and the United States, it said on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)