(Corrects second paragraph to show BMW is the world's largest
maker of premium cars, not the world's largest carmaker)
* BMW says group vehicle sales rose 14.2 pct in 2011
* December vehicle sales rose 11.9 pct
* CEO tells WSJ company aims to grow faster than market
FRANKFURT, Jan 9 BMW said its
new 3 Series model should spur sales in the second half of 2012
after the group posted record sales of 1.67 million vehicles in
2011.
The world's largest maker of premium cars said worldwide
sales of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce cars rose 14.2 percent last
year, with sales in December alone up 11.9 percent to 158,125
vehicles.
"Looking ahead, we want to continue to grow, with balanced
sales growth across all continents, and we plan to remain the
world's top selling premium automaker in 2012," board member Ian
Robertson said in a statement.
He added the company would see "momentum increase in the
second half of the year" due to the new BMW 3 series to be
launched worldwide next month.
Separately, BMW's chief executive said he expected the
carmaker to grow faster than the overall market in 2012, after
entering the year with strong orders.
"We're starting 2012 with a very good order book and very
young model range ... this should provide some momentum,"
Norbert Reithofer told The Wall Street Journal in an interview
published on Monday.
Reithofer said he was "very optimistic about the U.S.
market's growth prospects" and that he expected it to return to
pre-crisis levels in the future.
BMW brand sales rose 12.8 percent to 1,380 million vehicles,
in 2011, also a sales record.
In December, a total of 128,182 vehicles were delivered, an
increase of 10.9 percent over December 2010, with new BMW X3
model the frontrunner in terms of growth.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jonathan Gould; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)