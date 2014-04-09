BERLIN, April 9 BMW said it sold a record 212,908 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce branded vehicles in March, up 11.3 percent from the year earlier, thanks to increased demand across all regions for its sports utility vehicles.

The Munich-based carmaker also posted a new high for the first quarter, with 487,024 vehicles delivered, up 8.7 percent from the first quarter of last year.

"This is the first time in the company's history that over 200,000 vehicles were delivered to customers in a single month. Sales of our BMW X-vehicles have been particularly strong," Ian Robertson, BMW board member responsible for sales and marketing, said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)